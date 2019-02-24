ROLLIN' & TUMBLIN' BIRTHDAY SALUTES

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 02/24/2019 - 3:11pm

What do the legendary rock & roll, blues and r&b artists, Mitch Ryder, Bob "The Bear" Hite and Fats Domino have in common? Aside from being great artists in the history of American music, they all share February 26 as their birthdays. Fats Domino (1928-2017), Bob "The Bear" Hite (Canned Heat 1943-1981) and Detroit's own Mitch Ryder (1945) are all important figures in the history of rock, rhythm & blues and frequently heard on WHFR's "Rollin' & Tumblin" program. Tune in Tuesday February 26 from 5-7 as we salute these musical pioneers.