On The Next Radio Vault....

The Stan Freberg Show, Another Jack Benny, and for the first time on the WHFR version of Radio Vault, "the fabulous freelance insurance investigator," Johnny Dollar and Suspense with Orson Welles.

Some of the shows were salvaged from squealy unplayable reel tapes sent to me recently. The oxide binder dries out in certain formulations of Ampex tape, but if you BAKE it at 175 degrees for a few hours, it becomes playable again for about 24 hours. It's being done by major record companies.