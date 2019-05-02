02-05-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 02/02/2019 - 7:48pm

Roger Marsh is Director of Communications for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). Roger is a MUFON case researcher for History Channels “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.” He is editor of the monthly international MUFON UFO Journal, executive producer of the weekly “MUFON UFO Traffic Report” radio show and serves as the MUFON webmaster. He is also the editor of the new book, “UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition”. Join host David Twichell at 12 noon (Eastern) Tuesday Jan. 5 when he and Roger discuss the book and the UFO phenomenon in general. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).

"We Are Not Alone" is a two time award winning radio show on WHFR.FM and is a member of the MUFON Radio Network! The show airs the first Tuesday of each month at 12:00 PM EST with new shows each month. Go to http://streema.com/radios/play/23020 All shows are archived at WHFR's website. Click on "Talk Shows" then the "Tuesday Forum" button and the date of the show. We Are Not Alone is also archived at my website which is http://www.ufoimplications.com/radio_archive.html