Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 12/31/2018 - 9:09am

Your favorite non-commercial radio station is going all out this New Year's Eve with some special programming to last you until tomorrow morning! Missy J will kick things off with your NYE countdown, then Bam has some awesome trance to keep the party going until The Synth Warehouse rounds off the night with some jams from Doctor Pizza!

This is something you don't want to miss, so keep us in mind as we help you celebrate the New Year!