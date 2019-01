Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 12/30/2018 - 12:48pm

Today we speak with author Mack Maloney about his latest book, "Mack Maloney's Haunted Universe”. Mack tries to connect the dots between the UFO phenomenon and other dimensional activities such as ghosts, Cryptozoology etc. Join us at 12 noon on New Year’s Day for the discussion. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).