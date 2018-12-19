Attention Blues fans!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 11:54am

None other than local blues guitarist extraordinaire, Larry McCray, will be performing live on the next edition of "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" Friday December 21st at 5 p.m.! Larry will be doing a special solo acoustic set of songs, talking about his life as a bluesman as well as discussing his musical influences and future performance plans. It is bound to be a fascinating show that you will not want to miss! Be sure to tune in to "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" this Friday!