WHFR's Motor City Gems Compilation Record Release is Today!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 12/08/2018 - 8:19am

That's right, the release party is finally here and everyone is invited! Tonight at the Outer Limits Lounge Hamtramck, we host The Muggs, Dude, and The Beggars for a special show to celebrate the release of our vinyl indie rock compilation, Motor City Gems. The Outer Limits Lounge is located at 5507 Caniff in Hamtramck, and doors open at 8 p.m. We will have copies of motor city jobs available for purchase at $14, and the admission to the show is only $5.

See you there!