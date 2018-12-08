WHFR's Motor City Gems Compilation Record Release is Today!
That's right, the release party is finally here and everyone is invited! Tonight at the Outer Limits Lounge Hamtramck, we host The Muggs, Dude, and The Beggars for a special show to celebrate the release of our vinyl indie rock compilation, Motor City Gems. The Outer Limits Lounge is located at 5507 Caniff in Hamtramck, and doors open at 8 p.m. We will have copies of motor city jobs available for purchase at $14, and the admission to the show is only $5.
See you there!
