Tune in for Airey B. and The BBC!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 3:33pm

The fantastic Airey B. and The BBC (Bodacious Blues Company) will be performing live from 5 to 6 p.m. on the December 7th edition of "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" (Fridays 4 - 6 p.m.)!!! Airey B. is one of the up and coming young blues prodigies from the Detroit area. Together with her band, Airey performs a uniquely vital blues sound that you will not want to miss! Be sure to tune into "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" this Friday!