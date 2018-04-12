12-04-18: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 12/03/2018 - 12:19pm

Television host, producer, columnist, radio broadcaster, emcee, actor, and author John Robinson discusses his newest book “Paranormal Michigan”, which lists 150 plus “haunted” sites throughout Michigan. We make the connection between the spiritual realm and the UFO phenomenon. Long time MUFON member and alien experiencer Sonya Young joins the conversation as well. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).