Transferring from Reel to Digital!

Tune into Radio Vault to hear a sample from the transfers, but most important, an ALL SUSPENSE show from different eras of its 20 year run on CBS. We will also feature extra special guest Dr Joe Webb, author of The Suspense Companion, long time old-time radio collector, researcher and historian.., Our 2-hour extravaganza as usual, starts at 3:00 EST live on whfr.fm on the web or 89.3 in the Detroit area from Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan...podcasts to be made available at a later date.