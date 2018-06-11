11-06-18: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone. Please note the new time for We Are Not Alone (12 noon – 1 PM)

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 10/26/2018 - 11:39am

Michigan MUFON’s State Director Bill Konkolesky joins host David Twichell to discuss MUFON’s new book “UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition”. It contains some of the most compelling cases from the past year to include the US Pentagon’s admission that America has been engaged in studying the UFO phenomenon while publically stating that they were not. Listen in on the conversation Tuesday, November 2 at 12 noon. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).