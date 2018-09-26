Tune in this Friday for The Beast of The Blues with Lady Champagne Friday night at 10!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 6:20pm

Lady Champagne has been singing blues over 38 years. She has been known for over 14 years keeping the Blues Live going strong every Saturday night at Bert’s Market Place in the Eastern Market District. She also performing live with the legendary Motown recording artist and former member of the funk brothers Dennis Coffey every third and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Northern Lights Lounge. Lady Champagne shared the stage with a lot of great artist. In 2006 she performed on stage with some of the latest and the greatest blues singers from KoKo Taylor, Johnny Bassett, Alberta Adams, Blues man Chick Willis, writter of Mustang Sally the Blues man Sir Mack Rice, Blues man Larry McCray, Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Blues man Billy Davis. Lady Champagne and her band had the honor and pleasure of opening and warming the stage for the Legend of the Blues concert featuring Mr. Bobby Blue Bland, Theodis Earley, Clearance Carter, Latimore.

In 2010, 2013 and 2014 she was nominated for Best Blues singer from the Detroit Black Music Awards Association. March 2014 she received an outstanding award for being inducted into the Detroit Blues Hall Of Fame for Best Blues artist. August 3, 2014 winner for Best Blues Singer of the year from the Detroit Black Music Award Association. 2015 Life Time Achievement Award. Sept 2017 the Diamond award for Best Blues singer of the year from the City Of Pineville Louisiana. Dec 16th 2017 MVMA Midwest Video Music Award for best blues performance.