Join author Reverand Eileen Patra on Metaphysically Speaking!

On the next edition of Metaphysically Speaking, please join host Mike Holloway and his special guest Reverend Eileen Patra, Senior Minister at Unity of Livonia and author. Listen to Reverend Patra as she talks about her new book and the process of being a New Age writer. She also relates how Unity of Livonia is a unique spiritual center and discusses her upcoming retirement as a Senior Minister to pursue a writing career. You will be absolutely captivated by this intriguing interview. That's "Metaphysically Speaking" this Tuesday September 18th at 1 pm.