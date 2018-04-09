09-04-18: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 09/03/2018 - 9:04am

Please note the new time for We Are Not Alone (12 noon – 1 PM). Join us then when our guest will be Chase Kloetzke. Chase is the MUFON Director of Investigations and Star Team Director. We will discuss everything from MUFON’s role in bringing about UFO disclosure and her books on the subject to the possibility of ET being other dimensional instead of extraterrestrial – perhaps both. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).

"We Are Not Alone" is a two time award winning radio show on WHFR.FM and is a member of the MUFON Radio Network! The show airs the first Tuesday of each month at 1:00 PM EST with new shows each month.