08-28-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum - IMPACT!

IMPACT 4Th Tuesday. Karen Sheffield of St.John's Providence will discuss the implications and

occurrences of Infant Mortality this 4th Tuesday August 28, 2019. Infant mortality refers to the death of a child before the first birthday. The causes for infant mortality are varied. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, “ Michigan experienced a significant decline in infant mortality during the 1990s, but during the 2000s the infant morality rates remained around 9.9 per 1000 births.” Listen to impact and learn what this means for the children of the metro community.

