08-21-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Palm reader, numerologist and teacher Darlene Denning is the special guest this month on Metaphysically Speaking. Please join Darlene and show host Mike Holloway as they discuss how Darlene got involved with palmistry, the basics of it and how palm reading really can reflect what is going on in your life. Darlene also tells how she employs numerology in her readings as well. It's a fascinating interview that you will not want to miss! That's Metaphysically Speaking for Tuesday August 21st at 1 p.m.