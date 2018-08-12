IMPACT hosted by MARK HALL featuring Victory Gym and interview with Martina Smith Tuesday August 14, 2018 1pm-2pm

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 08/12/2018 - 9:51pm

Join host Mark Hall as he’ll be honoring one of our own, Mark Sheeler. Mark was a son, husband, soldier, WHFR DJ, and member of Victory Gym – a non-profit that seeks to help fellow veterans, first responders and the community at large. Mark Hall will be speaking with officers of the gym about their mission and how they can be of service to you. Also, joining IMPACT this week will be Martina Smith, an outreach specialist seeking to help women survive domestic violence.

