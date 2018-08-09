SPECIAL WE ARE NOT ALONE on Friday August 10, 2018 at 1pm

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 08/09/2018 - 3:40pm

Catch the August edition of WE ARE NOT ALONE hosted by David Twichell this Friday Aug 10 during the New WHFR Journal time slot (1pm-2pm). Twichell interviews an expert in the field of UFOs and other unexplained phenomenon. WE ARE NOT ALONE is part of the Tuesday Forum programming at 1pm on Tuesdays. WE ARE NOT ALONE typically airs the first Tuesday of the Month. Make sure you check out this show and all our WHFR produced Talk Shows on the Tuesday Forum and coming back soon - the New WHFR Journal.