08-03-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – We Are Not Alone.

Mr. Tim Price is our guest today. Tim’s offering to this shows genre stems from his assertion of lifelong interaction with otherworldly beings. He claims to have been abducted by them since childhood and has had many such encounters ever since. Tim contacted The Experiencer Research Team (ERT) which is recommended by but is a separate entity from the Mutual UFO Network. Investigator John Budrys took Tim’s case acting as an "Abductee Counsellor". John recommended Tim to the show because in his opinion Mr. Price’s case is legitimate and worthy of further analysis. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).