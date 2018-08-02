WHFR at DEARBORN HOMECOMING 2018 THIS WEEKEND Friday August 3 - Sunday August 5 11am-8pm

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 3:03pm

WHFR is excited to be a part of annual DEARBORN HOMECOMING weekend of live music, family fun, good food & fireworks. We will be set up across from the carnival area at Dearborn's Ford Field located in West Dearborn off of Brady Street between Michigan Ave and Cherry Hill. WHFR will have our latest music project - MOTOR CITY GEMS Local Indie Rock Compilation LP - available for sale for only $14.00. There will be other WHFR merchandise for sale as well: T'shirts (limited sizes) for $10.00, our music project CDs (Uncut Detroit II, Uncut Detroit III, Mitten State Transmissions) for $5.00 each, and our Homecoming Special - the WHFR Tote Bag for $30.00 (you get the tote bag & get to fill it up with as many purged CDs and Vinyl as you can). YES, we have our PURGED CDs and Vinyl Sale! For $1.00 donation each - you can pick up CDs, LPs, and 45s that used to be part of our musical library or donated by loyal listeners, WBFH, and Dearborn Music. Such a deal for used Media! For more information check out the Dearborn Homecoming website https://cityofdearborn.org/homecoming

WHFR is a noncommercial educational radio station. Since we are noncommercial, we do a variety fundraising events both on and off the air. Dearborn Homecoming is a great place for us to make some extra funds to continue our mission of playing local, independent and music little heard elsewhere on the radio dial.