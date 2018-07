Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 07/07/2018 - 5:03pm

Tune in Tuesday, July 10, for Impact! Our guests will be the producers of the Detroit 48 Hour Film Project and Ber-Henda Williams, poet, motivational speaker and founder of Power of Girlhood. Join us as our guests talk about how they impact the local community and include options to reach the world at large.