07-03-18: 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Dan Wright is a former Michigan MUFON State Director, and was later elevated to the international board of directors in 1986. Dan is in the process of having a non-fiction book published called “CIA CHRONICLE: THE UFO FILES”, in which he highlights many of the governments recently declassified documents concerning the UFO phenomenon. Join us Tue. July 3 at 1PM to hear some of the UFO cases that the US government has kept secret to date. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).