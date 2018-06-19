06-19-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 06/17/2018 - 1:22pm

On the next edition of Metaphysically Speaking, intuitive reader and healer Karen Morgan is the special guest. Although Karen is involved in many modalities, she talked extensively about her ability to use stones in a special bowl in order to clear and activate peoples' chakras while also providing a reading. Karen feels everyone is psychic and her goal is to help her clients tap into their own intuition and guidance for an uplifting experience with every reading. It's a fascinating interview that you will not want to miss! That's Metaphysically Speaking, June 19th at 1 p.m.