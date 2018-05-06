06-05-18: 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 06/04/2018 - 2:57pm

Paul Blake Smith is a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri where local legend has it that a craft (not of this world) complete with three small gray aliens crashed in 1941. The U.S. Army moved in that night to squelch the story, swear witnesses to silence and carefully recover the ship, debris and the dead ET crew. Paul lays out the evidence in his book, “MO41, The Bombshell Before Roswell” and its sequel on We Are Not Alone, June 5th at 1PM. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).