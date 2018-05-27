05-29-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 05/27/2018 - 3:12pm

New Generation Fine Arts Foundation (NewGen), is a public charity, it is the result of Kendall Owens decision to give back to the community. Through her direct experience and her studies in art and nursing, she recognized that the arts do not discriminate their powerful impact on any people. She used the latter in developing New Generation Fine Arts Foundation. New Gen was established as a 501(c) (3), tax-exempt, non-profit organization. Kendall Owens created this organization to enhance awareness and respect for the arts in Metro-Detroit. Her mission is to give back to the community by educating and inspiring young artists like herself. NewGen’s purpose is to provide access to greater opportunities for the under served and developmentally disabled while contributing to a flourishing, culturally aware, and artistically educated community.