WHFR Garage Sale - Thursday June 7 11am-5pm Student Center Pavilion

WHFR has cleaned out their storage area and offices and is having a GARAGE SALE! On Thursday June, 7 at 11am - 5pm WHFR will be setting up in the Pavilion of the Student Center Building (Building M) on the Main Campus of Henry Ford College (5101 Evergreen Rd Dearborn MI 48128).

Admission is FREE but bring cash for buying many of these goodies we will have for sale!!!!

There will be LOTS of great items for sale for LOW PRICES:

CDs, LPs, 45s, 78s are $1 for up to 10 items, $2 for up to 20 items, $3 for up to 30 items, etc....yes you can get a A LOT of music for CHEAP!!!!

WHFR Merchandise, T-Shirts and CDs (Uncut II, III & Mitten State Transmissions) will be a blow out prices!!!!

Electronics: CD Players, MiniDisc Players, VHS Players, a Printer, cables and cords and more.

Other Misc items will be for sale.

More info - check back here or go to our FACEBOOK Event page https://www.facebook.com/events/2058715464384695/?active_tab=about

WHFR is a local noncommercial educational radio station serving the Dearborn-Detroit and the surrounding areas at 89.3FM and worldwide via our stream. There are many opportunities to support WHFR throughout the year: benefit concerts, our annual record show, HFC sales tables, our annual Radiothon, and of course we take donations anytime day or night via the "click to donate" button under the Radiothon banner above.