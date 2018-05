Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:03pm

The next edition of Metaphysically Speaking will be an encore presentation of the January 2018 show. The show features a conversation with Tonya Henderson as she discusses her life as a visionary artist. She also touches upon her role as a life coach and healer. It's a fascinating interview that you will want to hear again. That's Metaphysically Speaking May 15th at 1 p.m. with Tonya and host Mike Holloway.