05-01-18: 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Dr. Barry Downing is a Presbyterian minister and author of the 1968 book The Bible and Flying Saucers in which he claims UFO phenomena are responsible for many of the events in the Bible. His most recent book is "Biblical UFO Revelations" (published in 2017). Rev. Downing is also a proponent of the ancient astronaut theory and has appeared on several of History Channel’s Ancient Alien series. Downing holds a PhD in the relation between religion and science from the University of Edinburgh of Scotland. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).