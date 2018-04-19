04-24-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 5:00pm

Win a 2018 Camaro or $40,000. Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive is a charity that raises funds for children in need. All of the money raised by the Dearborn firefighters Burn Drive goes directly to the children and others in need of emergency help and services. Captain, Steve Worden the current chairman of the fun drive will share with you on IMPACT how this nonprofit staff by the Dearborn fighters spend their extra hours providing not only for child burn victims but for people in need of support from the community. This is an annual event where they raffle off a 2018 Camaro. If the Camaro is not quite your car you have the option of taking home $40,00. The drawing will be held at the Dearborn Performing Arts May 7, 2018. There will be other entertainment of fun and prizes before the drawing. The doors open at 5:00pm. For further information, Call Worden at 313- 478-6761.