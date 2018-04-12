WHFR Spring Blues Fundraiser at the New Place Lounge Saturday April 14 from 8pm-Midnight

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:48pm

WHFR is happy to have another one of our annual Spring Fundraisers at the New Place Lounge. This year we will be featuring the local blues music of Maggie McCabe & Howard Glazer, Nick Tabarias & the All Stars, and Big B and the Actual Proof. Come out to the New Place Lounge located in West Dearborn at 22723 Michigan Ave. Only a $5 donation at the door. In addition to the great live music, we will have WHFR Merchandise for sale, we will be giving away door prizes and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Come on out (if you are 21 or older) and support local music and WHFR! Read more to link to flyer

Here is the flyer you can downlowad