Radiothon 2018 - Live Music in the Studio: LIVE FROM STUDIO J week and DETROIT JAZZ Live Jazz Jam Session

This week we have featured several great live musicians as part of a special Radiothon 2018 weeklong version of LIVE FROM STUDIO J. We have heard singer/songwriter Scott Fab, Delta Blues from The Blues Preacher, classic rock from Face2Face, and Jazz from Planet D Nonet. But there still more great LIVE FROM STUDIO J artists to check out this week: Thursday at 5pm during LIVE FROM FROM STUDIO J the indie rock sounds of Kimball, Friday at 5pm during GO WITH THE FLOW is the Rockin' blues of Bull Halsey and on Saturday at 5pm during DINNER WITH CHELSEA will be the punk rock sounds of The Zotz (who also happen to be on our upcoming MOTOR CITY GEMS Indie Rock LP).

Also, for the first time we will be featuring a Studio J Jazz Jam Session as part of the DETROIT JAZZ segment of JAZZ HORIZONS between 8pm-Midnight. You will hear from Jazz Vocals Chelly K and Robert McCarther, Keyboard player Gerrard Gibbs along with Deblond Jackson, the sound of John Douglas and his Quartet, Alexis Lombre, and Trunino Lowe Friends. In addition to this Studio Jam Session, there will be interviews, and recorded sessions from Otus Supply and Bert's Market Place. Make sure you check out DETROIT JAZZ from 8pm to Midnights hosted by Earl Jones.

WHFR is known for featuring local musicians and we take pride in featuring live and local music whenever we can. This is another reason WHFR is unique on the Dearborn-Detroit radio dial. So consider making a pledge to support WHFR and Support local music by clicking on the "Radiothon 2018" banner above.