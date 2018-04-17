04-17-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:05pm

Veterinarian Dr. Eva Groesbeck, who specializes in acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine for pets, is the next guest on Metaphysically Speaking Tuesday April 17th at 1 p.m. Join Dr. Groesbeck and host Mike Holloway as they discuss the use and practice of acupuncture in treating animals. Dr. Groesbeck also talks about combining western and eastern medicines and philosophies in treating pets as the wave of the future. It's a wide ranging interview covering several pet modalities that is absolutely fascinating! You will not want to miss it!