04-03-18: 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Jan Harzen is the International Executive Director for MUFON. His interest in UFOs was sparked by his own sighting in 1965. Today Jan and host David Twichell will discuss the Pentagon’s admission that they have been studying the UFO problem ever since they claimed to have stopped doing so in 1969. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).