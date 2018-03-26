3-27-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 03/26/2018 - 3:24pm

H.O.P.E. programs are injecting, vitality and synergy into the lives of many underserved people. H.O.P.E. stands for “Helping Operations for People Empowerment”. The campus headquarter is at 6125 Beechwood St. Detroit, MI 48210. Programs offered at the campus include support and resources for parents, parenting classes for young mothers, job training, mentoring and employment counseling for ex-offenders. Through special partnerships, H.O.P.E. offers tutorial assistance for school-aged youth and a wide range of medical and dental services for needy Detroit residents.

Recipients of the job training through H.O.P.E. bakery have become gainfully employed in the community. H.O.P.E. was a community outreach ministry of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist church and became a 501 (c) (3)nonprofit. H.O.P.E. is now a separate growing nonprofit community center.