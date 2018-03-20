3-20-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:19pm

Rael Vera Joy Hava is the special guest on the March edition of "Metaphysically Speaking". She is a Doctor of Divinity, who is the founder of Joy Harmonics. She specializes in weaving light, color and sound throughout the body. Show host, Mike Holloway, and Rael discuss the use of tuning fork vibrations and sounds to bring a body and soul into harmony. It's a riveting and fascinating interview filled with plenty of "good vibrations". That's "Metaphysically Speaking" Tuesday March 20th at 1 p.m.