3-13-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT!

The Women’s Marines Association is a non-profit association of women who have served honorably in the United States Marine Corps regular or reserve components. Working to uphold the memory of those who’ve gone before and serve today, they also serve their local community. The new president of the Motor City chapter, Sgt. Rose Muth speaks about that service and their upcoming charity golf outing in honor of Maj. Megan McClung, USNA ’95.

Many believe the water crisis in Flint, MI has passed, but Mel Joy and Keri Webber support and produce FlintStock for the noble purpose of keeping the issue in the public’s conscience, as they provide clean water, support and hope through the concerts they sponsor. They join host Mark Hall on IMPACT! to discuss the latest on Flint and how help is a present tense, not past.

