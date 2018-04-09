Motor City Gems

Submitted by webmaster on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 9:02pm

WHFR's first Indie Rock Compilation album, "Motor City Gems" is ready! This collector's dream features some of the finest musical talent in the Detroit area, including The Muggs, The Beggars, The Zotz, The Seatbelts, Carolyn Striho, and more! Most of the songs are exclusive, rare, or out of print. You get 11 tracks for only $14, and all of the proceeds benefit your favorite non-commercial station, WHFR Radio. This colored (blue) vinyl-only release is a must have for all old school audiophiles. For more information and to place your order, fill out the form below.

