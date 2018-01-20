01-23-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 12:43pm

IMPACT 4th Tuesday. Meet with the Executive Director of West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority. “Dearborn possesses two downtown districts East Downtown Dearborn known for its ethnic diversity and emerging arts and culture scene, and West Dearborn known for its upscale restaurants and nightlife.”*

“Along Michigan Avenue’s corridor, it’s where the City’s 200+ year history and future meet… from rural crossroads to pioneer fort to town square to urban core. While preserving the community’s historic charm, West Dearborn’s business district is abuzz with new restaurant and entertainment venues, new retail and office spaces along with appealing lofts and condos designed for many lifestyles.”*

* Detroit Free Press Feb 2017

**www.cityofdearborn.org > Business > Dearborn’s Business Districts