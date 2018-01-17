WHFR regrets to announce the cancellation of the Festival of Enlightenment Holistic Fair which was scheduled for Saturday March 10th, 2018.

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 7:32pm

This is due in part to the recent unexpected passing of our dear friend and station colleague Lynn Grunst, who, along with Mike Holloway, host of the Metaphysically Speaking program, were the organizers of this event. Lynn’s hard work and tireless dedication to this festival was incredible, and we feel that without her loyalty and dedication to the event, we simply cannot do it justice. Her efforts and talents will be sorely missed.

Moving forward, we have decided to retire this event for the foreseeable future. We had nine great years of bringing this festival to the community. In numerology terms, the number nine is the completion of a cycle, which is what we proudly did…we completed a life cycle so to speak. Hence, it is now time to now move on to something else that will be as great as the Festival of Enlightenment Holistic Fair was. What that may be remains to be determined.

We would like to thank our media partners - Body Mind Spirit Guide: Who helped immensely right from the start and was with us for the full nine years, especially publishers Penny and Howard Golden for their support and guidance. We want to also thank Natural Awakenings Magazine as well and to the station management and staff for all of their help and support through the years. We at WHFR are grateful to all the Guests, Vendors, Body Workers, Psychics, Musicians and Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church & Park Place Catering for their contributions. Thanks to all those donating food, services and prizes and countless others that helped make the festival the great event that it was. Blessings to all.

If you have questions, please contact WHFR General Manager Susan McGraw at 313-845-9842 or scmcgraw@hfcc.edu