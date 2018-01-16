1-16-18, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 4:48pm

Be sure to join host Mike Holloway as he welcomes visionary artist, teacher and spiritual life coach Tonya Henderson on the next edition of Metaphysically Speaking. Tonya and Mike discuss her visionary art, how she is inspired and the results she attains for herself as well as her clients. It's a fascinating talk about a spiritual modality that is often overlooked or even unheard of. You will not want to miss this penetrating interview. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, select the 01/16/18 date.