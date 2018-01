Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 4:44pm

4 to 5 PM: "King Stories (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.)," with host Julian Bond, along with Ralph Abernathy, David Garrow, Dick Gregory, Mark Lane and Larry Williams --listen as they each share rarely documented stories about the personal and private sides of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

5 to 6 PM: "Philosophy Now," with host John and Ken who are joined by Judith Butler -- The Art of Non-Violence.