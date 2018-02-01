01-02-18: 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 12/29/2017 - 12:55pm

Cheryl Costa is a native and resident of upstate New York who has been interested in UFOs since age 12 when she witnessed her first UFO. A military veteran, she’s a retired information security professional from the aerospace Industry. She’s been a speaker at the International UFO Congress and at the MUFON Symposium. Cheryl writes the UFO column “New York Skies” for SyracuseNewTimes.com. For the past four years she has written articles about historical UFO sightings in New York, UFO Statistics, Disclosure and other Ufology topics. Besides being a journalist, she’s also a published playwright. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Empire State College in entertainment writing. Kick off the New Year by joining us for the discussion, Tuesday, January 2 at 1PM or catch it on the archives.