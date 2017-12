Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 8:41pm

WHFR DJ's are doing a ticket giveaway for ONE pair of tickets to the New Year's Eve with Matthew Dear event. This special performance is taking place at the Marble Bar in Detroit this Sunday, December 31 at 8 pm to guests who are 21 and up. Make sure you tune in for your chance to win!