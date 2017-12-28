12-26-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 8:38pm

Fourth Tuesday had two segments: Holidays can mean joy and celebration for many. For others the memories may be a challenge because of having lost someone special. Open Arms is a special program out of St. Johns Providence Hospital that deals with grief and loss. Karen Sheffield shared information about this program and resources for coping with having lost someone close to you.

IMPACT Second Tuesday: Many of you know that IMPACT airs on the second and fourth Tuesday. On this past second Tuesday December 12, we lost Lynn the host of the second Tuesday IMPACT. December 16, 2016 Lynn had a special second Tuesday IMPACT, where her guest addressed grief and loss. I shared a segment of the program as a memorial to Lynn.

Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).