12-22-17, 4-6 PM: Friday - Go With The Flow.
Big B and the Actual Proof - winners of The Detroit Blues Challenge - will be performing live on "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" this Friday December 22nd at 5 p.m. They will be representing The Detroit Blues Society at The International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN January 16 - 20, 2018. Big B and the Actual Proof are one of the best young up and coming blues band on the scene! You will not want to miss this exciting powerhouse performance!
