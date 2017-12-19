12-19-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 10:45am

Please be sure to tune in for an encore edition of Metaphysically Speaking featuring our recently departed and deeply valued WHFR family member, Lynn Grunst talking about massage therapy. Listen as Lynn describes how she became interested in this type of therapy, her training and proper massage techniques. She also relates what great joy she felt in helping people and animals through massage therapy. One of Lynn's big passions in life was to help others. You will not want to miss this show which originally aired Tuesday December 15th, 2015. That's Metaphysically Speaking for Tuesday December 19th at 1 p.m.