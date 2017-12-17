WHFR Loses a Dear Family Member

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 12:17pm

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news that our own WHFR DJ and long time host of "No Boys Aloud", former Program Director, and coordinator of the annual Festival of Enlightenment Holistic Fair Lynn Grunst passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 12th after a brief illness. We are deeply shocked and saddened at this terrible loss to not only our WHFR family, but to the community and our world at large. In thinking about all the people that Lynn has helped over the years with her compassion and beautiful spirit, we know that she would have helped countless more if given the time to do so.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dearborn on Wednesday, December 27th. (21915 Beech St, Dearborn, MI 48124). Visitation starts at 10:30 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am. For now, as Lynn would want, peace, prayers and positive thoughts for all.

More information about the service and her obituary can be found here. www.hackettmetcalf.com/obituaries/Lynn-Grunst/