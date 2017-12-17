Memorial Service For NO BOYS ALOUD & IMPACT Host Lynn Grunst Wed Dec 27, 2017 at 10:30am

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 8:25pm

Many of you have been asking about arrangements that might be pending to honor the life of Lynn Grunst. We heard from her family today that a memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dearborn on Wednesday, December 27th. (21915 Beech St, Dearborn, MI 48124). Visitation starts at 10:30 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am. If you can attend, we'd like to try and have our WHFR family sit together, so look for other members if you're comfortable with that. Thanks for all your kind thoughts and words of support in this difficult time. More information about the service and her obituary can be found here. www.hackettmetcalf.com/obituaries/Lynn-Grunst/

