WHFR's 2nd Indie Rock Vinyl Compilation Benefit Concert at PJ's Lager House Saturday Dec 9 from 8pm-1am

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 12/07/2017 - 12:10pm

Come down the PJ's Lager House and enjoy some of the best bands the Detroit area has to offer and help support college/community radio. Performing that night are: The Zotz!, The Seatbelts, Chosen By Fate, Micah Schnabel, Kenny Hill Group, and Stirling and Friends.

Cost is a $10 Donation. All proceeds will be used for the vinyl pressing of our 1st Indie Rock Compilation coming out in Spring of 2018. There will be a RAFFLE for WHFR Merch PLUS 1st prize is a copy of the release when it comes out. Also, Those that attend can preorder a copy for $2 off the $11 retail price.

PJ's Lager House is located at 254 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226. For More Info check out our FACEBOOK Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/873119992855966/

This Indie Rock Compilation is WHFR's first release to be pressed on Vinyl. It will be released sometime in 2018. We are very excited to have so many talented local musician contributing to this compilation.