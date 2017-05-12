12-05-17, 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 11:50pm

Our guest today is the honorable Paul Hellyer, former minister of defense for Canada in the 1960s. Mr. Hellyer was the first person of Cabinet rank to make the statement “UFOs are as real as the airplanes over head.” He has written several books, mostly of a political and financial nature, however his latest two books are “The Money Mafia: A World in Crisis” and “Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Survival Plan for the Human Species” both dealing with UFOs and extraterrestrial species. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).